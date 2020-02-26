TCW Group Inc. Sells 39,746 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 907,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 39,746 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 2.8% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of ServiceNow worth $256,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE:NOW traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.40. 1,153,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,120. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.75. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $362.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider David Schneider sold 1,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.02, for a total value of $629,316.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,841,644.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total value of $416,320.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,307,332.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,598 shares of company stock valued at $38,812,696 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $308.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.74.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.