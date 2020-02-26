TCW Group Inc. Sells 43,483 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 873,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,483 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Cousins Properties worth $36,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 540.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of CUZ traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 27,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $32.89 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.