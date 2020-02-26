TCW Group Inc. Sells 46,547 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,547 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $60,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after purchasing an additional 38,494 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 66,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.75.

NYSE JLL traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.67. 9,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,963. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12-month low of $124.01 and a 12-month high of $178.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

