TCW Group Inc. Sells 46,805 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,805 shares during the period. Xylem comprises 1.1% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.68% of Xylem worth $96,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 86.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 102,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 47,549 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1,224.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 18.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,158.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,692 shares of company stock worth $1,170,638. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.44. 56,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,765. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.28. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

