TCW Group Inc. Sells 46,879 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 956,011 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 46,879 shares during the period. Splunk comprises approximately 1.6% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Splunk worth $143,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $2,396,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Splunk by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,617 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $1,093,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in Splunk by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 63,736 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 31,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $157.36. The company had a trading volume of 77,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,763. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.74 and a beta of 2.02. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.16 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,176,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,118,821.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $308,361.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,157.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,313 shares of company stock valued at $6,805,577 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Splunk from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Splunk from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.78.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

