TCW Group Inc. Sells 51,690 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,520 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 51,690 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $29,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 30,792 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Target by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 246,784 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after buying an additional 72,625 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,197,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,792. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

