TCW Group Inc. Sells 63,891 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63,891 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $57,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,831 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,799,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,705,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,672,000 after purchasing an additional 589,170 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,144,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,304,000 after purchasing an additional 375,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.72.

UPS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.91. 5,200,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.30. The company has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

