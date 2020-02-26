TCW Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,753,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 680,879 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Dana worth $31,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dana by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,040,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,673,000 after acquiring an additional 906,329 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Dana by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,102,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,115,000 after acquiring an additional 519,137 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Dana by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,512,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,413,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,851,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 24.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,213,000 after acquiring an additional 365,154 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Shares of NYSE DAN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.92. 83,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92. Dana Inc has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.29.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Dana had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

