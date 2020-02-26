Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) Short Interest Update

Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the January 30th total of 13,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 659,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:TCCO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.13. 6,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. Technical Communications has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter. Technical Communications had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 6.07%.

TCCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Technical Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut Technical Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

