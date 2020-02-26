Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.85.

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at about $8,106,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 90,312.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,587. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.48. Teck Resources has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $25.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

