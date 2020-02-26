Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) Short Interest Update

Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the January 30th total of 29,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

TGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGEN traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,250. Tecogen has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tecogen by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tecogen by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tecogen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 621,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecogen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

