TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,970,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,453 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.21% of TEGNA worth $116,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in TEGNA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 282,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 8.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 148,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

TGNA has been the topic of several research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

TGNA stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.07. 132,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,881. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

