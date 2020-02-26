TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,519 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.17% of TEGNA worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter worth $39,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 78,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,881. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGNA shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra lifted their target price on TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.