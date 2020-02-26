Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of (1.19-1.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($1.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $695-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.24 million.Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -1.19–1.06 EPS.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $116.86. 3,444,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,559. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 1.35. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $125.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $163,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

