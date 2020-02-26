Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of (0.37-0.34) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.35). The company issued revenue guidance of $169-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.99 million.Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -1.19–1.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a hold rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.00.

TDOC stock traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $116.86. 3,444,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,559. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $125.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day moving average of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

