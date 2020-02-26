Telcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $125,650.00 (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.88 million and approximately $125,650.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Telcoin Token Profile

TEL is a token. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,810,799 tokens. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

