Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Sells $72,190.00 in Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total transaction of $72,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $338,571.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $346.47. 10,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,463. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $271.56 and a 1-year high of $398.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $379.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 362.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TFX. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.42.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

