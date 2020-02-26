Tellor Price Hits $4.40 on Top Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $4.40 or 0.00050219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $3.97 million and $112,738.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.06 or 0.02501690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00211427 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00041859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00127058 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tellor Token Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 998,503 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,496 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

