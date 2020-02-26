Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $244.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $244.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HD. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD opened at $237.38 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $261.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.18 and a 200-day moving average of $226.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after acquiring an additional 179,597 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after acquiring an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,617,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,226,761,000 after acquiring an additional 136,550 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.