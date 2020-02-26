Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target to $65.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s current price.

DDS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Dillard’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $47.95 and a 1-year high of $86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average is $67.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.49). Dillard’s had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

