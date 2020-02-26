Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $16.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on M. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 23,761,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705,052 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,897,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193,401 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 764.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,362,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

