TENA Hits Market Capitalization of $123,353.00 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. One TENA token can now be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX and LBank. During the last week, TENA has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TENA has a market capitalization of $123,353.00 and approximately $3,298.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TENA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.04 or 0.02618374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00211838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125049 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol. The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling TENA

TENA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.