Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.15.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 44.84% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,069,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,706,000 after acquiring an additional 988,993 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 21.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 10.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 152.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

