TenX (PAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.52 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. One TenX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, OKEx and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. TenX has a market cap of $6.52 million and $2.62 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.72 or 0.02570263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00211890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00041520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00125284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX was first traded on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,784,234 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech.

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, LATOKEN, Coinrail, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bithumb, COSS, BigONE, HitBTC, Neraex, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bit-Z, BitBay, IDEX, Kucoin, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

