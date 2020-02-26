Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

TER stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,337. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.94. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $525,109.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $8,165,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Teradyne by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 37.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 11,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

