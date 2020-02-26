Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 102.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,001,000 after acquiring an additional 733,764 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,784,239,000 after acquiring an additional 375,408 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 577.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,992,000 after acquiring an additional 311,303 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 45.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $229,992,000 after acquiring an additional 298,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $97,384,000 after acquiring an additional 128,108 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total value of $658,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total value of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,536 shares of company stock worth $75,955,429 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tesla from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.35.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $21.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $778.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,922,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,393,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $968.99. The company has a market capitalization of $141.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $661.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.