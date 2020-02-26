Tether (USDT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Tether token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including MBAex, C2CX, Gate.io and Bibox. Tether has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and $67.10 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.32 or 0.02575704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00213050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00127788 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009391 BTC.

Tether’s launch date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,776,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,642,367,414 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Tether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, B2BX, TOPBTC, DragonEX, Upbit, Huobi, LBank, IDCM, ABCC, QBTC, Coinut, BtcTurk, BitMart, Binance, IDAX, ZB.COM, Exmo, MBAex, Bitfinex, Kryptono, Instant Bitex, Bittrex, Bit-Z, BigONE, OOOBTC, C2CX, TDAX, FCoin, Poloniex, Kucoin, CoinEx, OKEx, CoinTiger, Trade By Trade, Gate.io, Sistemkoin, DigiFinex, Liqui, BTC-Alpha, UEX, Kraken, CoinBene, Iquant, HitBTC, ChaoEX, Bibox, BitForex and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

