Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Sells $760,000.00 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Hugh M. Grant sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TTEK traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,676. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.25 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.58 and its 200-day moving average is $86.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTEK. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

