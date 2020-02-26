TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Update

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the January 30th total of 34,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of TFFP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.86. 10,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,420. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFFP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.