The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,643 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,599. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.60. 15,455,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,776,514. The firm has a market cap of $251.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.02. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.83%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

