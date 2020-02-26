The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.0% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,643 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,599. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.28.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $251.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.02.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.83%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

