The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) CEO Acquires $4,495,468.48 in Stock

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) CEO George C. Zoley bought 265,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $4,495,468.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,115,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,871,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GEO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. 1,359,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,618. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17. The GEO Group Inc has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.17.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $621.71 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 91,454 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 86,940 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

