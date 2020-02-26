The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) have been trending somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a daily sentiment score of -1.23 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of TMG traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 85 ($1.12). 341,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $72.50 million and a PE ratio of 8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.28. The Mission Group has a 12 month low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 105 ($1.38).

The Mission Group Company Profile

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

