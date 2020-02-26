THEKEY (TKY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $11,129.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Switcheo Network, LBank and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000096 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. It launched on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,730,972,902 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, HitBTC, Coinrail, LATOKEN and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.