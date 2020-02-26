ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Up 71.8% in February

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the January 30th total of 110,100 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 183,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.44% of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of THMO stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 52,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,763. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.02.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

