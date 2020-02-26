THETA Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, THETA has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. THETA has a total market capitalization of $103.70 million and $11.50 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001351 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Fatbtc, Hotbit and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00046874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00481053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $546.09 or 0.06190910 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00059249 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00025897 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011314 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Upbit, Coinbit, IDEX, DDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Bithumb, Huobi, Binance, WazirX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

