Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Given News Impact Rating of -1.00

News articles about Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Third Point Reinsurance earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of TPRE opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.05. Third Point Reinsurance has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

