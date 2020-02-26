Thomas H. Harty Purchases 10,000 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Stock

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) CEO Thomas H. Harty acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,997.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE MDP traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,496. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. Meredith Co. has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $60.95.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $810.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.43 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This is a boost from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 5,521.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Meredith in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Meredith in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Meredith by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Meredith by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

