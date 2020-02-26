Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.287 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Thomson Reuters has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Thomson Reuters has a dividend payout ratio of 73.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

Shares of TRI stock traded down $3.09 on Wednesday, reaching $77.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.41.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 62.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRI. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $93.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.12.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

