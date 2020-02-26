Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Earns Hold Rating from CIBC

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by CIBC in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRI. Bank of America raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.12.

NYSE:TRI traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.62. 373,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $53.11 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 62.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 53.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 52,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

