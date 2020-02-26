Thunder Token (TT) Reaches Market Cap of $17.39 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $17.39 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 41.1% against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00492415 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $578.10 or 0.06248754 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00059489 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00024781 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Huobi Global, Upbit, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

