Thurman J. Rodgers Sells 1,821,306 Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $96,802,413.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,022.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,120,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,131,095. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 0.93. Enphase Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $210.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 92.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 16,445.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. 55.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.