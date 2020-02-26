Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

NYSE TLYS traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.68. 6,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $203.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.19 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,549 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 60,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth $559,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

