Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of Timbercreek Financial stock traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.87. 178,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.81. Timbercreek Financial has a 1-year low of C$9.18 and a 1-year high of C$10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 50.25, a current ratio of 50.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.41.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

TF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.30 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.08.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.