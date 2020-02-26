Time New Bank Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.09 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and approximately $579,998.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Bibox, Huobi and BigONE. Over the last week, Time New Bank has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.72 or 0.02570263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00211890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00041520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00125284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank’s genesis date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund.

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BigONE, CoinBene, DragonEX, OKEx, OTCBTC, Binance, C2CX, Huobi, Hotbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

