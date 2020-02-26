Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Timken alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.51. 33,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,998. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.54. Timken has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $58.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average of $49.58.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Timken will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

In other Timken news, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $159,123.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,937.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $1,487,752.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,510.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,287 in the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.