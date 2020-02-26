Titan Coin (TTN) Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Novaexchange and SouthXchange. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and $3,859.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 82.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin is a coin. It launched on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject.

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Novaexchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

