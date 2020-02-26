TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.77-2.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.87. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.77-2.83 EPS.

Shares of TJX opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average is $58.69. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $49.05 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

