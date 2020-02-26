TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.59-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.77-2.83 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE:TJX opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $49.05 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.