TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.77-2.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $49.05 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.69.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.